Down the Rabbit Hole Nicotine and Snake Venom

CC Talks Part 2 June 27 2023

Dr. Carrie Brown ND and Chelle continue the discussion that could not take placed on YouTube. Carrie dives deep into breaking down the research of Dr. Brian Ardis concerning 36 discovered venoms and the nicotine effect to combat dementia induced by the venom attack known as Covid or the fake vaccine that is not a vaccine.

Dr. Carrie Brown ND, MH website:

https://www.powerfulnaturalhealth.com/





Dr. Carrie Brown’s YT Channel:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCoRdRlEr_ehfufGQPGvHJMw





Link to video by Dr. Bryan Ardis discussed in today’s CC Talk:

https://www.brighteon.com/c46df6ee-98ec-4b74-a2eb-81d6edb4c767





Sources from Today’s Video Discussion:

Marino, Brielle A., Psychology Today, "Covid 19 and Psychosis: an Update", https://www.psychologytoday.com/us/blog/the-neurobehavioraledit/202108/covid-19-and-psychosis-update, August 17, 2021





Wang, Xiaohai, Pubmed, "Activators of α7 nAChR as Potential Therapeutics for Cognitive Impairment", https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32451955, May 2020

Deutsch, et. al., Pubmed, "Targeting alpha-7 nicotinic neurotransmission in schizophrenia: A novel agonist strategy", https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3732552/, August 2013





Newhouse, Paul, Vanderbilt Health Psychiatry Journal, "Nicotine Treatment for Alzheimer’s Disease", https://discoveries.vanderbilthealth.com/2019/09/nicotine-to-treatalzheimers-disease/, September 25, 2019



Alpert, et. al., Pubmed, "A study of pyrazines in cigarettes and how additives might be used to enhance tobacco addiction", https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4941150/, July 201

