Guess Who's The Taliban's Biggest Weapons Supplier?

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The lightening-fast Taliban takeover of Afghanistan has left billions of dollars of US weapons scattered around the country for the taking. And this doesn't just mean rifles or handguns. After 20 years of fighting them, the US has turned into the Taliban's biggest weapons supplier. But the US arms merchants got paid...