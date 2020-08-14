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Globalist Technocrats Want Complete Human Transformation; 4th Industrial Revolution w/ Alex Newman
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121 views • August 14, 2020
Sarah Westall

Alex Newman rejoins the program to discuss what the globalist technocrats really want behind their fluffy marketing literature about the global reset and the 4th Industrial Revolution. They want you to believe their intentions are good for all of humanity, but their actions and words say something much different. The 4th industrial revolution could be an amazing journey for humanity as we discover and learn how to use technology for the betterment of all. Unfortunately, the globalist technocrats (which are a minority of humans), have different plans. Alex Newman shares with us his years of research on what those plans entail. You can see more of Alex Newman on his website at https://libertysentinel.org/

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MUSIC CREDITS: "The Battle of 1066" by Patrick Patrikios - licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

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Keywords
freedomlibertyantifaclintoneducationblmeconomyunnwoagenda 21microsofttranshumanismalex newmanresetsarah westallngomind setwef4th industrial revolutionglobalist technocratshuman transformationtechnological implants
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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