Globalist Technocrats Want Complete Human Transformation; 4th Industrial Revolution w/ Alex Newman

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Alex Newman rejoins the program to discuss what the globalist technocrats really want behind their fluffy marketing literature about the global reset and the 4th Industrial Revolution. They want you to believe their intentions are good for all of humanity, but their actions and words say something much different. The 4th industrial revolution could be an amazing journey for humanity as we discover and learn how to use technology for the betterment of all. Unfortunately, the globalist technocrats (which are a minority of humans), have different plans. Alex Newman shares with us his years of research on what those plans entail. You can see more of Alex Newman on his website at https://libertysentinel.org/
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MUSIC CREDITS: "The Battle of 1066" by Patrick Patrikios - licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio
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