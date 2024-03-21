Create New Account
Dr. Jane Ruby & Michael Yon: INVASION, FAMINE, TYRANNY NOW IN USA
Mindy
Published 17 hours ago

War correspondent Michael Yon joins the show for the first time to bear witness to the intentional destruction of America, through routes by the Middle East, China and South American despots. 

