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Episode#13- Dr. Patrick Phillips Speaks Truth & Nashville Angela Investigates Adverse Jab casualties
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243 views • January 03, 2022
In Tonight’s Show we speak with Canadian Dr. Patrick Phillips who has had the courage to speak the truth about COVID-19. In the battle to fulfill his oath as a doctor, big tech has taken to immediately censoring his message and keeping the truth away from Canadians and patriots around the world.
In the second half of our show, We bring on American patriot Nashville Angela who has made it her mission to find investigate and bring to the forefront the truth of people from around the world who have suffered adverse effects from the jab. Angela’s work has been cited in media articles and grab the attention of social media patriots trying to Find answers.
Tonight‘s truth intensive interviews are setting the stage for next weeks atomic interview with a special guest who every outlet has been trying to get on their respective shows. And outside of the Stew Peters show her next appearance will be here on the AlphaWarrior show. Set your alerts, set your calendars, share the links as far as you can the next three weeks are going to deliver facts and information that will save your life and the life of the people you love. We take the fight of truth into the trenches of citizen journalism and social media censorship. We are the AlphaWarrior‘s.
SHOW CREDITS & LINKS:
https://twitter.com/DrP_MD
https://twitter.com/Angelasfreenews
https://t.me/covidvaccineinjuries
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-5FW8ThYf90
https://twitter.com/PamelaE28888080/status/1465333442241982472
https://twitter.com/angelasfreenews/status/1440340225486516238?s=21
SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORMS:
WEBSITE: https://www.thealphawarriorshow.tv
TWITTER ALPHAWARRIOR: https://twitter.com/xAlphaWarriorx
TWITTER PODCAST: https://twitter.com/AlphaWarriorPod
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/TheAlphaWarriorShow
YOUTUBE(Network): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBi5hmsmECu5HSu_0KJbeEA
RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/TheAlphaWarriorShow
TWITCH: https://www.twitch.tv/thealphawarriorshow
DLIVE: https://dlive.tv/TheAlphaWarriorShow
CONTACT ALPHA AT LINKS BELOW:
LINKTREE: https://linktr.ee/TheAlphaWarriorShow
WEBSITE: https://www.thealphawarriorshow.tv
Email: [email protected]
SUPPORT:
To Support Alpha in his battle against a corrupt government and his freedom, follow the links below.
GIVESENDGO: https://www.givesendgo.com/DefendPatriotLuna
SPECIAL THANKS:
It’s been an unbelievable journey and fight for me the last 2.5 years and I know God has a plan. Although this journey at times has seemed unbearable, its through the love of my family and my patriot supporters (YOU) that has reminded me of my oath to continue the fight. I am thankful beyond measure for all of your support, in words and financially that has allowed me to carry on. So thank you and God bless you.
The fight is not over, but together we will win.
Respectfully,
Alfredo “Alpha” Luna
Moderna Pfzier Vaccines Jab Clots Myocarditis Pericarditis Nanobots Luciferase Sars Cov2 Bioweapon Mark of the Beast Bill Gates Revelations Johnson & Johnson Dr. Michael McDowell Dr. Tenpenny Dr. Vladimir Zelenko Karen Kingston Whistle Blower Dr. Judy Mikovits Dr. Stella Immanuel Santanic Depopulation WHO CDC Dr. Fauci Dr. Peter McCullough Awakening RedPill AlphaWarrior
In the second half of our show, We bring on American patriot Nashville Angela who has made it her mission to find investigate and bring to the forefront the truth of people from around the world who have suffered adverse effects from the jab. Angela’s work has been cited in media articles and grab the attention of social media patriots trying to Find answers.
Tonight‘s truth intensive interviews are setting the stage for next weeks atomic interview with a special guest who every outlet has been trying to get on their respective shows. And outside of the Stew Peters show her next appearance will be here on the AlphaWarrior show. Set your alerts, set your calendars, share the links as far as you can the next three weeks are going to deliver facts and information that will save your life and the life of the people you love. We take the fight of truth into the trenches of citizen journalism and social media censorship. We are the AlphaWarrior‘s.
SHOW CREDITS & LINKS:
https://twitter.com/DrP_MD
https://twitter.com/Angelasfreenews
https://t.me/covidvaccineinjuries
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-5FW8ThYf90
https://twitter.com/PamelaE28888080/status/1465333442241982472
https://twitter.com/angelasfreenews/status/1440340225486516238?s=21
SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORMS:
WEBSITE: https://www.thealphawarriorshow.tv
TWITTER ALPHAWARRIOR: https://twitter.com/xAlphaWarriorx
TWITTER PODCAST: https://twitter.com/AlphaWarriorPod
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/TheAlphaWarriorShow
YOUTUBE(Network): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBi5hmsmECu5HSu_0KJbeEA
RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/TheAlphaWarriorShow
TWITCH: https://www.twitch.tv/thealphawarriorshow
DLIVE: https://dlive.tv/TheAlphaWarriorShow
CONTACT ALPHA AT LINKS BELOW:
LINKTREE: https://linktr.ee/TheAlphaWarriorShow
WEBSITE: https://www.thealphawarriorshow.tv
Email: [email protected]
SUPPORT:
To Support Alpha in his battle against a corrupt government and his freedom, follow the links below.
GIVESENDGO: https://www.givesendgo.com/DefendPatriotLuna
SPECIAL THANKS:
It’s been an unbelievable journey and fight for me the last 2.5 years and I know God has a plan. Although this journey at times has seemed unbearable, its through the love of my family and my patriot supporters (YOU) that has reminded me of my oath to continue the fight. I am thankful beyond measure for all of your support, in words and financially that has allowed me to carry on. So thank you and God bless you.
The fight is not over, but together we will win.
Respectfully,
Alfredo “Alpha” Luna
Moderna Pfzier Vaccines Jab Clots Myocarditis Pericarditis Nanobots Luciferase Sars Cov2 Bioweapon Mark of the Beast Bill Gates Revelations Johnson & Johnson Dr. Michael McDowell Dr. Tenpenny Dr. Vladimir Zelenko Karen Kingston Whistle Blower Dr. Judy Mikovits Dr. Stella Immanuel Santanic Depopulation WHO CDC Dr. Fauci Dr. Peter McCullough Awakening RedPill AlphaWarrior
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