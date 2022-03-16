SURVIVAL GUIDE TO THE BIBLICAL APOCALYPSE

The Book of Revelation is undoubtably the strangest book in the whole Bible. An Apocalyptic vision containing earthquakes, plagues, and a few of multi-eyed 'Bible Accurate Angels' for good measure. The Biblical Apocalypse may be something you've heard of...but may not know what is supposed to take place. For example, where does the number 666 come from? and what is Armageddon?If you're looking to learn more about the biblical apocalypse, then you're in the right place. I have crafted together this handy introductory video taking a secular-minded overview of the Book of Revelation. Now, although I have entitled this video as a survival guide, actual survival tips may be lacking. That said, knowing what to expect may help in an actual apocalypse. Or not...