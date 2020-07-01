WORTH REMEMBERING GIDEON'S ARMY PART 1 W/PG

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Read along with Blogger: blog Worth Remembering Gideon's Army
https://isaiah58ministries.blogspot.com/…/worth-remembering…
Read along with Blogger: blog Worth Remembering Gideon's Army https://isaiah58ministries.blogspot.com/2020/06/worth-remembering-gideons-army.html X22 Report ...
https://isaiah58ministries.blogspot.c...
X22 Report Gold Standard, Watch Gold, The Next Economy Is Taken Shape - Episode 2204a https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T_qde...
Catherine Austin Fitts – We are Watching the Mother of All Debt Entrapments
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1Pb5-...
G. Edward Griffin: We Must Change The System, Start Questioning Authority
https://www.brighteon.com/98d2a5b2-fd...
Farming While Black, Soul Fires Farm's Practical Guide to Liberation on the Land. Leah Penniman
Governments can never keep people free or liberate people. Only God can. Only God in men, in the people can liberate people, God working with them with signs and wonders following. This blog hits the nail on the head. Citizens who do not not "Civil Government" are a danger to Society. Every Citizen must know the following!
Katherine Austin Fitts said America's hope is in Gideon's Army. A few men who remembered God. In America a few Men who remembered that they have a Holy covenant with God. The Revolutionary War, the Civil War were men who obeyed Jesus Christ and "remembered" Jesus body was broken for them so they might be healed, Jesus Blood was shed in payment of their debt. The debt of trespassing on other''s lives, freedoms, land, and property. (Social engineering is going down next. The audacity of men playing God. Planning, controlling, organizing the future of other men.) That is tyranny!
America is founded on the Gospel of Jesus Christ
The Word says anything founded on this Rock shall never fail!. Those who believe! The Declaration of Independence, The Constitution are the outard action, manifestation of the Gospel of Jesus Christ!
Research has led to end ***the counterfeit money:*** The Federal Reserve System. Printing wealth out of thin air? Fraud every where. Article 1 Section 10 only gold and silver coin can be used as legal tender any where. Men have to have actually earned money.This will End most businesses. In America the individual was to be #1 above business and Gov. Corporation, break all kinds of laws and just get fines. Human beings; CEO's, Board Members, etc.**** have to be Morally held accountable**** and a business can not have so much wealth he can smash the individual, buying people, buying off buying politicians, buying seats in government etc.No one can! Gold and silver as paid wages would go a long way to fix that. Men, especially refugees, immigrants start with nothing: A small piece of land. Just like My Forefathers. Everyone. has to farm for their food! She, America, was built for men to farm. #Moral laws. #Wholesome laws. America was meant for clean living, for families. End pornography, gambling, Most foreigners would run home. etc. America is founded on the power of God, the Gospel of Jesus Christ she shall never fall!
LIVE every Friday at 6:00 PM EST for our Weekly News Round-up and every Sunday 1:00 PM EST for World News Masfaith3.
Resistance Chicks: Leah and Michelle Svensson report with a Founding Fathers "Christian", commentary on the latest events in the United States and around the world.