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Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 03/14/22 Type 2 Diabetes High Blood Pressure And Fibromyalgia
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27 views • March 14, 2022
Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 03/14/22 Type 2 Diabetes High Blood Pressure And Fibromyalgia
https://infohealthnews.com/youngevity-products/
(800) 212-2613
CALL TO ORDER YOUNGEVITY SUPPLEMENTS OR SPEAK TO AN ASSOCIATE
https://deaddoctorsradio.com/index.php?uid=100961563
#youngevity #health #drwallach
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xt8N1cBOLKE
Air Date: Monday, March 14, 2022
Monologue
Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show today discussing longevity. Citing various countries and the length of the lives of the people in those countries. Contending that those that live the longest also have a lot of volcanoes putting ash into the rivers, lakes and soil. Also citing countries that have a lot of glaciers that don't allow the silt to reach the oceans.
Pearls of Wisdom
Doug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss a news article regarding a study from China. Researchers found a polysaccharide in the moringa plant that has applications as a prebiotic with anti-obesity properties. The study involving mice found those treated with the polysaccharide had stronger immune systems than untreated mice. The treated mice also had more of a gut bacteria strain known for it's anti-obesity properties.
Callers
James has an inguinal hernia and wants avoid surgery.
Palice is recovering from COVID 19 and is a type 2 diabetic with high blood pressure and fibromyalgia.
Bobby has two questions first he asks what products Doc would recommend for small children. Second he has a friend with edema in their feet.
John has friend with several health challenges including a torn rotator cuff, edema, a bone on bone knee and sleep apnea.
https://infohealthnews.com/youngevity-products/
(800) 212-2613
CALL TO ORDER YOUNGEVITY SUPPLEMENTS OR SPEAK TO AN ASSOCIATE
https://deaddoctorsradio.com/index.php?uid=100961563
#youngevity #health #drwallach
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xt8N1cBOLKE
Air Date: Monday, March 14, 2022
Monologue
Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show today discussing longevity. Citing various countries and the length of the lives of the people in those countries. Contending that those that live the longest also have a lot of volcanoes putting ash into the rivers, lakes and soil. Also citing countries that have a lot of glaciers that don't allow the silt to reach the oceans.
Pearls of Wisdom
Doug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss a news article regarding a study from China. Researchers found a polysaccharide in the moringa plant that has applications as a prebiotic with anti-obesity properties. The study involving mice found those treated with the polysaccharide had stronger immune systems than untreated mice. The treated mice also had more of a gut bacteria strain known for it's anti-obesity properties.
Callers
James has an inguinal hernia and wants avoid surgery.
Palice is recovering from COVID 19 and is a type 2 diabetic with high blood pressure and fibromyalgia.
Bobby has two questions first he asks what products Doc would recommend for small children. Second he has a friend with edema in their feet.
John has friend with several health challenges including a torn rotator cuff, edema, a bone on bone knee and sleep apnea.
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