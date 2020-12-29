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Smart Meters, Lily Wave Mind Control, 5G, EMF Cell Poisoning, Covid Hoax pt 4
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87 views • December 29, 2020
pt 4 of 6 and all I want to describe these videos by saying; The info within is educational level information that once heard and seen , you should not soon forget, and some will want to mention to someone else what they saw and heard in these six parts friends-- 'CHEERS'- westruther, a toast / Brand New Tube for some reason has stopped all my uploads on these topics, and youtube would give me strikes and delete my channels for posting these six videos on their websites-
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