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Secy. Carson at Values Voter Summit: This is a watershed election
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3 views • September 27, 2020
At this year's virtual Values Voter Summit, Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson stated the upcoming election is a watershed election for the future of faith, family and freedom. One America’s John Hines has more from Washington.
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