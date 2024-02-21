Vaccine Injury Lawsuits with Special Guest CHRIS SKY - The Kevin J. Johnston Show

SPECIAL GUEST: CHRIS SKY!

The Canadian government murdered tens of thousands of Canadian citizens with poisons that they called vaccines to fight off a virus that never existed.

There was no pandemic. COVID-19 did not exist in any form that they said it did.

The Canadian government utilized the media and the police to force Canadians to get injections they did not need and had not been tested properly.

Justin Trudeau made a lot of money because he held shares in various companies that were producing this poison.

The two main headliners on tonight's show, Kevin J. Johnston and Chris Sky both served prison time because they warned the public about these poisons. Both of these men saved millions of lives where the hospitals in Canada took lives.

We will be talking about vaccine injury lawsuits in tonight's show. this is a must-see episode.

Canada's Number One Podcaster ANSWERS ALL YOUR QUESTIONS LIVE!

Tuesday, February 20 at 9PM EST

LIVE ON:

WIN CASH ON THE SHOW!