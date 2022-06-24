GREG REESE - ESTABLISHMENT LOYALISTS MANIPULATED INTO SACRIFICING THEIR OWN CHILDREN (mirrored)

Mirrored from Bitchute channel Jim Crenshaw at:-

https://www.bitchute.com/video/bvLql4ZiFXoA/



Source: Greg Reese - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gregreese/



More videos you may want to take a look at:

Democrat Louisville Mayor Gets Knocked Out At A Public Event.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/4OI0gSKnZbBc/

Did this Space X rocket hit the firmament? Something odd happened to it.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/fsfNDkf2ekFI/

VAERS: 14 YR OLD BOY HANGS HIMSELF AFTER THREE SHOTS!

https://www.bitchute.com/video/n7G4yygd8uzQ/

KARMA-Quote: "Antivaxers are like people who've done a big shit in their pants"-He's "suddenly dead"

https://www.bitchute.com/video/uqPEIGTgmZDk/

Vaxxed man says he is morphing into something else. Very strange.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/wMfPHMJLeJgk/

Sit the F*CK down you did this to yourself! Enraged Liberal meets dose of reality.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/sf6ttm6JqVNe/

KARMA - Home owner hits a home run on would be intruder.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/4yJJWFuBDL1V/

Genocide Just Starting?! US Death Spike Intensifies! Mass Die-Off Is Accelerating In Younger People

https://www.bitchute.com/video/n0eEAU7zTS2f/

She tattooed her eyes black - she is blind now

https://www.bitchute.com/video/P5Poa3fheseN/

Ex-Illuminati Banker Exposes Elite Satanic Rituals Which Included Child Sacrifices

https://www.bitchute.com/video/OC3TjnuhpD4E/

Flat Earth: What are They Hiding?

https://www.bitchute.com/video/YuwYkOiIlS9y/

FLIGHT ATTENDANT DESTROYED BY MRNA TECHNOLOGY.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/NV8hKrZfb2XS/

Looks like the Maxine Waters clone/robotoid/robot whatever it is, is glitching!

https://www.bitchute.com/video/zB6QLMphDsi4/

Clones: So...Do You Really THINK You`ve Seen EVERYTHING This Is Something Else!

https://www.bitchute.com/video/hPpV8974OGzt/

17 yr old daughter of vax pushing US House Rep killed by vaccine

https://www.bitchute.com/video/t4pE4idL8y89/

Lock your doors and hide your children. The drugged vaxed Zombies are coming!

https://www.bitchute.com/video/syGzEKW0klRA/

Mortician shows tentacle like fibrous blockages that were growing in people previously vaxxed

https://www.bitchute.com/video/EtnLwOSOoDti/

Al Roker Admits He Is A CLONE... Again!

https://www.bitchute.com/video/IRrQkHIHbAZa/

UVALDE SHOOTING HOAX 2022 DOCUMENTARY (links to more Uvalde vids in description)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/MaPgDgpgFnct/

No obituaries for any of the alleged Uvalde shooting victims. How can that be?

https://www.bitchute.com/video/21GurGwN6oxX/

CLIF HIGH - THE JABBED ARE ABOUT TO GET A RUDE AWAKENING

https://www.bitchute.com/video/bBcmJoO3BRdh/

5 Deathbed Confessions that Could've Changed the World

https://www.bitchute.com/video/vYqhxAKgn9wP/

US PATENT US 10786570B2 - Graphe Oxide Humanity Kill Switch

https://www.bitchute.com/video/BSy2XnvHMXyh/

Not one of the Uvalde school shooting children have any record of ever being born.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/VepgNTQAqDsH/

People all Over the World Destroying 5g Smart-Grid Infrastructure. Do You Know Why?

https://www.bitchute.com/video/pPCpOMMbDsWu/

Former Luciferian talks about the ritual blood drinking in her past (just like Johnny Depp)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/zTCemkHfxz30/

Drink Starbucks? You need to watch this - Big time scam. You won't believe they are doing this.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/H4wxZvPhuwco/

Do not refuse the jab but rather "conditionally" accept it upon proof of claim. Say what?

https://www.bitchute.com/video/jOF1lbZRQS8X/

Father learns the hard way. Son collapses at the Vax Center and dies on the way to the hospital.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/MCb1T2qoNCzK/