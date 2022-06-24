GREG REESE - ESTABLISHMENT LOYALISTS MANIPULATED INTO SACRIFICING THEIR OWN CHILDREN (mirrored)

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Mirrored from Bitchute channel Jim Crenshaw at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/bvLql4ZiFXoA/
Source: Greg Reese - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gregreese/
More videos you may want to take a look at:
Democrat Louisville Mayor Gets Knocked Out At A Public Event.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4OI0gSKnZbBc/
Did this Space X rocket hit the firmament? Something odd happened to it.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/fsfNDkf2ekFI/
VAERS: 14 YR OLD BOY HANGS HIMSELF AFTER THREE SHOTS!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/n7G4yygd8uzQ/
KARMA-Quote: "Antivaxers are like people who've done a big shit in their pants"-He's "suddenly dead"
https://www.bitchute.com/video/uqPEIGTgmZDk/
Vaxxed man says he is morphing into something else. Very strange.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/wMfPHMJLeJgk/
Sit the F*CK down you did this to yourself! Enraged Liberal meets dose of reality.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/sf6ttm6JqVNe/
KARMA - Home owner hits a home run on would be intruder.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4yJJWFuBDL1V/
Genocide Just Starting?! US Death Spike Intensifies! Mass Die-Off Is Accelerating In Younger People
https://www.bitchute.com/video/n0eEAU7zTS2f/
She tattooed her eyes black - she is blind now
https://www.bitchute.com/video/P5Poa3fheseN/
Ex-Illuminati Banker Exposes Elite Satanic Rituals Which Included Child Sacrifices
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OC3TjnuhpD4E/
Flat Earth: What are They Hiding?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/YuwYkOiIlS9y/
FLIGHT ATTENDANT DESTROYED BY MRNA TECHNOLOGY.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/NV8hKrZfb2XS/
Looks like the Maxine Waters clone/robotoid/robot whatever it is, is glitching!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/zB6QLMphDsi4/
Clones: So...Do You Really THINK You`ve Seen EVERYTHING This Is Something Else!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hPpV8974OGzt/
17 yr old daughter of vax pushing US House Rep killed by vaccine
https://www.bitchute.com/video/t4pE4idL8y89/
Lock your doors and hide your children. The drugged vaxed Zombies are coming!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/syGzEKW0klRA/
Mortician shows tentacle like fibrous blockages that were growing in people previously vaxxed
https://www.bitchute.com/video/EtnLwOSOoDti/
Al Roker Admits He Is A CLONE... Again!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/IRrQkHIHbAZa/
UVALDE SHOOTING HOAX 2022 DOCUMENTARY (links to more Uvalde vids in description)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/MaPgDgpgFnct/
No obituaries for any of the alleged Uvalde shooting victims. How can that be?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/21GurGwN6oxX/
CLIF HIGH - THE JABBED ARE ABOUT TO GET A RUDE AWAKENING
https://www.bitchute.com/video/bBcmJoO3BRdh/
5 Deathbed Confessions that Could've Changed the World
https://www.bitchute.com/video/vYqhxAKgn9wP/
US PATENT US 10786570B2 - Graphe Oxide Humanity Kill Switch
https://www.bitchute.com/video/BSy2XnvHMXyh/
Not one of the Uvalde school shooting children have any record of ever being born.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/VepgNTQAqDsH/
People all Over the World Destroying 5g Smart-Grid Infrastructure. Do You Know Why?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/pPCpOMMbDsWu/
Former Luciferian talks about the ritual blood drinking in her past (just like Johnny Depp)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/zTCemkHfxz30/
Drink Starbucks? You need to watch this - Big time scam. You won't believe they are doing this.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/H4wxZvPhuwco/
Do not refuse the jab but rather "conditionally" accept it upon proof of claim. Say what?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jOF1lbZRQS8X/
Father learns the hard way. Son collapses at the Vax Center and dies on the way to the hospital.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/MCb1T2qoNCzK/