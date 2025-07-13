Lizard Religion Smear Job on Candice and Tucker!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Unbelievable! So Candice Owens and Tucker Carlson get on the reptilian owned religious leader PAID smear hit list to discredit them, after Candice did her “Becoming Brigitte” series, where she was even called by Trump! and ask to shut up about Emmanuel Macrons wife.
Keep this channel on the air, GO:
http://www.freeourworld.org/DONATE-PAGE.html
or:
Richard Bruce Truth Ministries
P.O. Box 8671
Calabasas, CA 91372
USA
Alternate Video Sites:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/e9oV7zTdtx26/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/richardbruce
https://rumble.com/user/RickBruce
(This channel) https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCY71q12u4OIUJGOg5MAlttQ/videos