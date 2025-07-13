Lizard Religion Smear Job on Candice and Tucker!

Unbelievable! So Candice Owens and Tucker Carlson get on the reptilian owned religious leader PAID smear hit list to discredit them, after Candice did her “Becoming Brigitte” series, where she was even called by Trump! and ask to shut up about Emmanuel Macrons wife.





Keep this channel on the air, GO:

http://www.freeourworld.org/DONATE-PAGE.html





or:

Richard Bruce Truth Ministries

P.O. Box 8671

Calabasas, CA 91372

USA





Alternate Video Sites:





https://www.bitchute.com/channel/e9oV7zTdtx26/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/richardbruce

https://rumble.com/user/RickBruce

(This channel) https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCY71q12u4OIUJGOg5MAlttQ/videos