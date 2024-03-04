Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
CIA Base Along With Officers Of Special Operations Forces Was Wiped Out In SUMY ┃Germans in KHARKIV
channel image
The Prisoner
9000 Subscribers
Shop now
416 views
Published Monday

While Western experts are trying to guess the direction of the future offensive of the Russian army, the Pentagon has already modulated an attack by Russian troops on one of the largest cities in Europe. According to insiders, the Pentagon is confident that this summer, the Russians will try to capture Kharkiv, which is the second-largest city in Ukraine. Moreover, it is reported that the Pentagon was very disappointed in General Syrskyi and General Zaluzhny................

*****************************************************

Support BORZZIKMAN :

Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167

WebMoney:

Z287850237751 (USD)

E356280180033 (EUR)

Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN

Keywords
germanskharkivsumycia baseofficers of special operations forces

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket