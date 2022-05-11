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Unity Movement Kelowna Uncensored: Leaders in Dialogue
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32 views • May 11, 2022
Audio recording of a powerful event produced by Unity Kelowna - Uncensored: Leaders in Dialogue with featured guests: Dr. Steven Pelech, former ER nurse Sean Taylor, lawyer Lee Turner and former Global news director Anita Krishna. Surprise guest appearance by Dr. Daniel Nagase.
Join the Unity Movement: https://unitymovement.ca/
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HELP OTHERS by sharing our Vaccine Regret link with loved ones/colleagues/health care providers, everyone! https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/uncategorized/vaccine-regret/
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Join the Unity Movement: https://unitymovement.ca/
*****************************
Stay informed, please join Vaccine Choice Canada today:
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/join/
HELP OTHERS by sharing our Vaccine Regret link with loved ones/colleagues/health care providers, everyone! https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/uncategorized/vaccine-regret/
You can find our videos on:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vaccinechoicecanada
https://www.bitchute.com/vaccinechoicecanada/
https://rumble.com/c/c-667243
https://www.librti.com/vaccine-choice-canada
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