© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
No You Don’t Have To Take the Jab To Keep Your Job – It’s Always a Choice – Jamie McIntyre Uncensored – Australian National Review
Follow
0
Share
Report
21 views • July 03, 2021
No more bs I’ll take the jab if I can travel or I have to take it to keep my job. That’s complete cop out Bs . Take a stand and dare your employer to put it in writing that they will fire you if you don’t partake in a rushed to market, unnecessary, unproven, ineffective, dangerous and deadly global medical experiment. Dare them . Start telling these Covid fraudsters to go stick it up there arse and send the army now to forcible try and vaccinate us and see what happens. Don’t let niave , stupid and gutless politicians murder you or your family - as don’t kid yourself - you take the jab your as good as dead - and I will bet my house on that - will the dodgy Covid jab spruikers put their house on the like that it’s “ safe,effective ,and necessary “, as they claim . www.anrnews.com
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.