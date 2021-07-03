No You Don’t Have To Take the Jab To Keep Your Job – It’s Always a Choice – Jamie McIntyre Uncensored – Australian National Review

No more bs I’ll take the jab if I can travel or I have to take it to keep my job. That’s complete cop out Bs . Take a stand and dare your employer to put it in writing that they will fire you if you don’t partake in a rushed to market, unnecessary, unproven, ineffective, dangerous and deadly global medical experiment. Dare them . Start telling these Covid fraudsters to go stick it up there arse and send the army now to forcible try and vaccinate us and see what happens. Don’t let niave , stupid and gutless politicians murder you or your family - as don’t kid yourself - you take the jab your as good as dead - and I will bet my house on that - will the dodgy Covid jab spruikers put their house on the like that it’s “ safe,effective ,and necessary “, as they claim . www.anrnews.com