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THE LAST LITTLE PUDDLE OF ANTIVAXXERS IN SAN JOSE 8/1/2021
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300 views • August 02, 2021
Just charging the batteries for long fight ahead. Silicon Valley may have helped build the beast system, but some of us here are going to help tear it down. Sancho Panson is alive! We don't need no stinking badges...
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