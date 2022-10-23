Get Wisdom Radio Show -Creator Warns About the Psychopaths Among Us

VA #130 Creator Warns About the Psychopaths Among Us





Description:

Have you ever met a psychopath—someone without a conscience? Do you know how to tell? What inner defect makes a person a psychopath? Do psychopaths just become criminals or are they found among politicians and heads of organizations? Are psychopaths humorless, but good at faking it? Is inability to accept responsibility for mistakes typical of psychopaths? What explains their lack of creativity, other than deviousness in exploiting others? Are psychopaths human predators? Creator explains how prayer and divine healing can help the worst among us return to divine alignment. Join us!

Facebook url: https://www.facebook.com/GetDashWisdomDotCom/

https://www.facebook.com/groups/830669287027061/