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BLOCKBUSTER ****RUSSIAN HACKER CLAIMS - ALL VACCINATED ARE BEING TRACKED****
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452 views • May 21, 2021
A Russian hacker claims he found a database proving all vaccinated are being tracked by the technology that was in the vaccines and 5g. I'm not sure if this is genuine or not but it does coincide with Patent 060606. He pulls up the data from the site he hacked and pulls up his friends and says all of them are being tracked. It make sense as it is part of what they have wanted for a long time. Track and control. I would take this with a grain of salt but I would not dismiss it by any means.
Source: MrMadManc
Source: MrMadManc
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