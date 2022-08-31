91 STUDIES PROVE NATURALLY ACQUIRED IMMUNITY PROVIDES BETTER PROTECTION THAN THE COVID-19 VACCINES (IMPORTANT! SPREAD!)

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Vaccine Tracker: Updating Charts Show Covid Vaccinationshttps://www.buzzfeednews.com/article/peteraldhous/covid-vaccine-tracker
Top ten reasons why continuing mass vaccination = mass murder (global genocide)
https://odysee.com/@PerfectSociety:8/Top-ten-reasons-why-continuing-mass-vaccination-is-mass-murder-(global-genocide):a
💉⚰ Why I'm an anti vaxer - top 10 reasons
https://odysee.com/@PerfectSociety:8/%F0%9F%92%89%E2%9A%B0-Why-I'm-an-anti-vaxer---top-10-reasons:1
91 Scientific Studies prove Naturally Acquired Immunity provides better protection than the Covid-19 Vaccines – The Expose
https://expose-news.com/2021/10/23/91-studies-prove-natural-immunity-is-better-than-covid-19-vaccines/
Had COVID? You’ll probably make antibodies for a lifetime
https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-021-01442-9
91 Scientific Studies prove Naturally Acquired Immunity provides better protection than the Covid-19 Vaccines – The Expose
https://expose-news.com/2021/10/23/91-studies-prove-natural-immunity-is-better-than-covid-19-vaccines/#
Natural Immunity to COVID-19 May Last a Lifetime, New Studies Show - News Punch
https://newspunch.com/natural-immunity-to-covid-19-may-last-a-lifetime-new-studies-show/
Horowitz: 15 studies that indicate natural immunity from prior infection is more robust than the COVID vaccines - TheBlaze
https://www.theblaze.com/op-ed/horowitz-15-studies-that-indicate-natural-immunity-from-prior-infection-is-more-robust-than-the-covid-vaccines
Johns Hopkins Doc Says Natural Immunity 27 Times More Effective Than Vaccine
https://www.westernjournal.com/johns-hopkins-doc-says-natural-immunity-27-times-effective-vaccine/
A parasitological evaluation of edible insects and their role in the transmission of parasitic diseases to humans and animals - PMC
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6613697/
150 Plus Research Studies Affirm Naturally Acquired Immunity to Covid-19: Documented, Linked, and Quoted ⋆ Brownstone Institute
https://brownstone.org/articles/79-research-studies-affirm-naturally-acquired-immunity-to-covid-19-documented-linked-and-quoted/
COVID-19 Data Explorer - Our World in Data
https://ourworldindata.org/explorers/coronavirus-data-explorer?zoomToSelection=true&facet=none&pickerSort=asc&pickerMetric=location&hideControls=true&Metric=Vaccine+doses&Interval=12-month+rolling+total&Relative+to+Population=true&Color+by+test+positivity=false&country=CAN~USA~FRA~ITA~DEU~JPN~GBR~CHN~IND~IDN~ISR~NLD
Perfect Society
https://odysee.com/@PerfectSociety
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