91 STUDIES PROVE NATURALLY ACQUIRED IMMUNITY PROVIDES BETTER PROTECTION THAN THE COVID-19 VACCINES (IMPORTANT! SPREAD!)

Vaccine Tracker: Updating Charts Show Covid Vaccinationshttps://www.buzzfeednews.com/article/peteraldhous/covid-vaccine-tracker





Top ten reasons why continuing mass vaccination = mass murder (global genocide)

https://odysee.com/@PerfectSociety:8/Top-ten-reasons-why-continuing-mass-vaccination-is-mass-murder-(global-genocide):a





💉⚰ Why I'm an anti vaxer - top 10 reasons

https://odysee.com/@PerfectSociety:8/%F0%9F%92%89%E2%9A%B0-Why-I'm-an-anti-vaxer---top-10-reasons:1





91 Scientific Studies prove Naturally Acquired Immunity provides better protection than the Covid-19 Vaccines – The Expose

https://expose-news.com/2021/10/23/91-studies-prove-natural-immunity-is-better-than-covid-19-vaccines/





Had COVID? You’ll probably make antibodies for a lifetime

https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-021-01442-9





91 Scientific Studies prove Naturally Acquired Immunity provides better protection than the Covid-19 Vaccines – The Expose

https://expose-news.com/2021/10/23/91-studies-prove-natural-immunity-is-better-than-covid-19-vaccines/#





Natural Immunity to COVID-19 May Last a Lifetime, New Studies Show - News Punch

https://newspunch.com/natural-immunity-to-covid-19-may-last-a-lifetime-new-studies-show/





Horowitz: 15 studies that indicate natural immunity from prior infection is more robust than the COVID vaccines - TheBlaze

https://www.theblaze.com/op-ed/horowitz-15-studies-that-indicate-natural-immunity-from-prior-infection-is-more-robust-than-the-covid-vaccines





Johns Hopkins Doc Says Natural Immunity 27 Times More Effective Than Vaccine

https://www.westernjournal.com/johns-hopkins-doc-says-natural-immunity-27-times-effective-vaccine/





A parasitological evaluation of edible insects and their role in the transmission of parasitic diseases to humans and animals - PMC

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6613697/





150 Plus Research Studies Affirm Naturally Acquired Immunity to Covid-19: Documented, Linked, and Quoted ⋆ Brownstone Institute

https://brownstone.org/articles/79-research-studies-affirm-naturally-acquired-immunity-to-covid-19-documented-linked-and-quoted/

COVID-19 Data Explorer - Our World in Data





https://ourworldindata.org/explorers/coronavirus-data-explorer?zoomToSelection=true&facet=none&pickerSort=asc&pickerMetric=location&hideControls=true&Metric=Vaccine+doses&Interval=12-month+rolling+total&Relative+to+Population=true&Color+by+test+positivity=false&country=CAN~USA~FRA~ITA~DEU~JPN~GBR~CHN~IND~IDN~ISR~NLD





Perfect Society

https://odysee.com/@PerfectSociety

Naturally acquired, immunity, better than, vaccine, herd, types, what is, protection, vaccine, genocide, population reduction, measures, mandates, COVID, Corona, virus, scientific, studies, medical, expose, mandatory, voluntary, choice, professor, doctor, WHO, CDC