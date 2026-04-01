War in Iran serves as catalyst for end of Western domination - ex-US diplomat

The global order is rapidly changing, and major transformations will occur in the coming decades, says former US ambassador and ex-Assistant Secretary of Defense Chas Freeman.

➡️ End to five centuries of European domination: since the time of Christopher Columbus, Europe used the Atlantic Ocean as a barrier for exchange - but now, that era is over.

➡️ With the demise of American global primacy, it is being rapidly replaced by a “multi-notal” system led by countries such as Russia or China.

Adding:

Trump threatens NATO exit as allies 'reluctant to help' with Iran war - report

💬 “Oh yes, I would say [it’s] beyond reconsideration,” Trump told media when asked if he would reconsider the US’s membership in the alliance after the conflict.

The US president also added that he always considered NATO a "paper tiger," and the Russian leadership was aware of this.

This marks a clear turning point, signaling that the White House now views Europe as an unreliable defense ally after they refused Trump’s demand to deploy warships and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, Western media said.

💬 "We’ve been there automatically, including Ukraine. Ukraine wasn’t our problem. It was a test, and we were there for them, and we would always have been there for them. They weren’t there for us," the report cited Trump's remarks on the US's role in NATO.

NATO’s Article 5, the "attack on one is an attack on all" mutual defense clause, does not cover the US-led war with Iran, which started with joint US-Israeli strikes on February 28, the Telegraph report concluded.



