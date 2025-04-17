BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Destruction of an M113 armored personnel carrier and its landing force by FPV drones near the village of Lukyanovskoye in the Orekhov direction
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1257 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
65 views • 2 weeks ago

Destruction of an M113 armored personnel carrier and its landing force by Russian FPV drones near the village of Lukyanovskoye in the Orekhov direction.

Adding: 

The EU has abandoned the idea of ​​including a ban on imports of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) as part of sanctions packages against Russia, Reuters reports.

The European Commission, according to Reuters sources, has decided not to push for sanctions against Russian LNG due to resistance from some governments and uncertainty about alternative gas sources.

A European official told the agency that the European Commission does not want to risk losing Russian LNG due to sanctions amid trade talks with the United States.

The European Commission and member governments also fear creating a new dependence on the United States, the EU's third-largest gas supplier after Russia and Norway, Reuters adds.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy