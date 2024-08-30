The Escalation of the Situation in the Middle East: Highlights of the Week 23-29 August 2024⚡️

The escalation of the situation in the Middle East: highlights of the week August 23 - 29, 2024

▪️In the Red Sea region, the Panamanian SW NORTH WIND I cargo vessel was attacked by Houthis with Baekom and rockets. The vessel sustained minor damage but continued its journey to its destination port.

▪️Details of the Yemeni attack on the Greek tanker SOUNION have also emerged. The crew was rescued by the French Navy, but the anchored vessel was set on fire by Ansarallah militants, causing an oil spill.

▪️In response to the Houthi attacks, the U.S. Air Force launched airstrikes on the Al-Salif area in Al Hodeidah province. The targets were Ansarallah anti-ship ballistic missile launch sites.

▪️Iranian proxies in Iraq were also active, claiming to have launched kamikaze drones at the city of Haifa. At the same time, there is no evidence of hitting objects and flying drones.

▪️Meanwhile, Israeli forces again attacked territory in the Syrian Arab Republic. A UAV strike on a vehicle in Rif Damascus province killed four Hezbollah and Palestinian Islamic Jihad militants.

▪️The Israeli air force also worked on military targets in the provinces of Homs and Hama. Another raid hit Syrian Armed Firces 47th Armoured Brigadés warehouses and the Scientific Research Centre.

▪️In the east, the situation in the northeast part of Syria remained relatively tense. Kurdish forces and the Syrian Armed Forces engaged in artillery duels, but this has not yet led to a significant escalation.

▪️In border areas in northern Syria, Turkish forces attacked Syrian Democratic Forces facilities. A UAV strike on a vehicle in al-Qamishly eliminated up to two Kurdish warlords.

#video #map #Yemen #Syria #Iraq

@rybar