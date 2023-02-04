Create New Account
Dr. Ryan Cole: Spike Proteins in Terrifying Biopsy Results Which Could Explain Rise in Cancers
Feb 1, 2023  Ask Dr. Drew: 

"Pathologist Dr. Ryan Cole Analyzes mRNA & Alarming Blood Clots w/ Dr. Kelly Victory" 

Dr. Ryan Cole Shares Terrifying Biopsy Results Which Could Explain Rise in Cancers.
Those are cancer cells. What’s inside of every cancer cell? Spike protein. Every B-cell there that’s malignant has spike protein in it.” 

https://rumble.com/v27zayc-pathologist-dr.-ryan-cole-analyzes-mrna-and-alarming-blood-clots-w-dr.-kell.html

Dr. Ryan Cole: https://www.rcolemd.com/

Source: https://rumble.com/v282qwy--dr.-ryan-cole-shares-terrifying-biopsy-results-which-could-explain-rise-in.html 



