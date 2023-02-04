Dr. Ryan Cole: Spike Proteins in Terrifying Biopsy Results Which Could Explain Rise in Cancers

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Feb 1, 2023 Ask Dr. Drew:
"Pathologist Dr. Ryan Cole Analyzes mRNA & Alarming Blood Clots w/ Dr. Kelly Victory"
Dr. Ryan Cole Shares Terrifying Biopsy Results Which Could Explain Rise in Cancers.
Those are cancer cells. What’s inside of every cancer cell? Spike protein. Every B-cell there that’s malignant has spike protein in it.”
https://rumble.com/v27zayc-pathologist-dr.-ryan-cole-analyzes-mrna-and-alarming-blood-clots-w-dr.-kell.html
Dr. Ryan Cole: https://www.rcolemd.com/
Source: https://rumble.com/v282qwy--dr.-ryan-cole-shares-terrifying-biopsy-results-which-could-explain-rise-in.html