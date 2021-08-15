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LOVE HOW THIS GUY TELLS THEM STRAIGHT FACTS! THE STAFF START TO REALISE..
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275 views • August 15, 2021
An educated man is a dangerous man,we must all start to think.
trubl: People gonna be offing themselves like crazy in a year when they realize what they have done to their friends and neighbors. When they consider the babies miscarried, the elderly and ill whose lives were cut short by they vax. When they watch the morgues and graveyards fill up.
And I won't shed a tear for them.
trubl: People gonna be offing themselves like crazy in a year when they realize what they have done to their friends and neighbors. When they consider the babies miscarried, the elderly and ill whose lives were cut short by they vax. When they watch the morgues and graveyards fill up.
And I won't shed a tear for them.
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