So let it be written; so let it be done. The Simpsons have predicted a civilization ending event.
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
5168 followers
Follow
1
290 views • 11 months ago

So let it be written; so let it be done. The Simpsons have predicted a civilization ending event. Our reality is controlled and the controllers are summoning their god . This will not be a natural event . I've shown you, it is not the sun, it is not a weakening magnetic field, it is ionospheric heaters, it is cern, it is the purposeful destruction of our world by dark occult scientists and world leaders. Please do not let your cognitive dissonance rule this thread. The time to prepare is now.please consider donating to the channel as it helps us to do more projects like this. Thank you.


Keywords
chemtrailsweather warfarefloodshurricanesfrequenciesdewgeo-engineeringtornadoesfirestsunamisradarship trackswind turbinesbunker fuelhot spotsnexradsweather forecasts
