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Pachamama & the G7 New World Religion
Free4eva Media
Free4eva Media
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51 views • June 17, 2021
What’s the connection between the October 2019 Amazon Synod and the global lockdown that took place a couple of months later?

Is there a connection between Traditional Catholicism and the Pope’s move to rein in the “rigid” Catholics worldwide?

In this episode of The Editor’s Desk, Michael J. Matt discusses the G7 plan to reset the whole world with the help of the Vatican.

Using clips from Bill Maher, Jon Stewart and Eric Clapton, Michael shows that this is no longer just a Republican vs. Democrat issue. So, what is it?

Will a New World Order come with a New World Religion? If so, what happens to Christianity?

Protestant ministers were fighting for a constitutional amendment proclaiming Christ king over a hundred years ago.

In 1925, Pope Pius XI proclaimed the doctrine on the Kingship of Christ to the entire world.

So, what happened, and is there a connection between the abandonment of the King and the reign of chaos through which we’re living today?

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fearreligionnew world orderthe great reset
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy