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Pachamama & the G7 New World Religion
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51 views • June 17, 2021
What’s the connection between the October 2019 Amazon Synod and the global lockdown that took place a couple of months later?
Is there a connection between Traditional Catholicism and the Pope’s move to rein in the “rigid” Catholics worldwide?
In this episode of The Editor’s Desk, Michael J. Matt discusses the G7 plan to reset the whole world with the help of the Vatican.
Using clips from Bill Maher, Jon Stewart and Eric Clapton, Michael shows that this is no longer just a Republican vs. Democrat issue. So, what is it?
Will a New World Order come with a New World Religion? If so, what happens to Christianity?
Protestant ministers were fighting for a constitutional amendment proclaiming Christ king over a hundred years ago.
In 1925, Pope Pius XI proclaimed the doctrine on the Kingship of Christ to the entire world.
So, what happened, and is there a connection between the abandonment of the King and the reign of chaos through which we’re living today?
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Is there a connection between Traditional Catholicism and the Pope’s move to rein in the “rigid” Catholics worldwide?
In this episode of The Editor’s Desk, Michael J. Matt discusses the G7 plan to reset the whole world with the help of the Vatican.
Using clips from Bill Maher, Jon Stewart and Eric Clapton, Michael shows that this is no longer just a Republican vs. Democrat issue. So, what is it?
Will a New World Order come with a New World Religion? If so, what happens to Christianity?
Protestant ministers were fighting for a constitutional amendment proclaiming Christ king over a hundred years ago.
In 1925, Pope Pius XI proclaimed the doctrine on the Kingship of Christ to the entire world.
So, what happened, and is there a connection between the abandonment of the King and the reign of chaos through which we’re living today?
Access the Remnant Newspaper's 55 year archive when you subscribe to the Remnant's E-Edition: https://remnant-mn.newsmemory.com/
Stay Connected to RTV. Sign up for Michael Matt’s E-blast: https://remnantnewspaper.com/web/index.php/subscribe-today/free-remnant-updates
Subscribe to The Remnant Newspaper: https://remnantnewspaper.com/web/index.php/subscribe-today
Subscribe to Remnant TV's independent platform: https://remnant-tv.com/user
Like, Comment, and Subscribe to our YouTube channel!
Shop REMNANT MERCH: https://shop.remnantnewspaper.com/
Follow Michael Matt and The Remnant on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Michael_J_Matt
Follow Michael Matt on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/michael.matt.733
Follow Michael Matt on Parler: https://parler.com/profile/MichaelMatt/posts
Follow Michael Matt on MeWe: https://mewe.com/i/michaelmatt3
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