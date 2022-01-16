BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

X22 Report B 01. 16. 22.
Excellent PODCASTS & Real NEWS
Excellent PODCASTS & Real NEWS
1589 followers
Follow
2
Share
Report
170 views • January 16, 2022
Ep. 2678b - The Wave Is Going To Begin In AZ & It’s Going To Sweep Across This Country, The Comeback

✅  Rejuvenate Your Hair, Nails, Joints, & Skin Here: 🍃
Get 51% Off  Here ➡️ http://www.healthwithx22.com/
This is my FAV trusted source ^^^^💪💪 

The people are feeling the inflation, this is a hidden tax created by the [CB], this is on purpose to enslave the people to have them worker harder and harder as time goes on. The people are united, the economy has brought the people together and do not agree with [JB]/[CB]. The patriots are pushing forward with the plan, the storm is coming and the wave is going to start in AZ and sweep across this country. We are witnessing the take down of the [DS].  The [DS] pushed a [FF] to change the news cycle, more on the way. The communication blackout is continuing and getting worse at more and more information is dripped out. Trump is letting us know to hold on he is coming. The country is going to be incredible and the people are going to see something that they have never experienced before.

All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
Keywords
healthfreedomelection frauddeath jabsexcellent podcasts
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Kitchen herb, brain shield: The science behind rosemary’s cognitive promise

Kitchen herb, brain shield: The science behind rosemary’s cognitive promise

Willow Tohi
Dietitians Point to Consistent Daily Eating Pattern for Lowering Inflammation

Dietitians Point to Consistent Daily Eating Pattern for Lowering Inflammation

Coco Somers
NOT just antibiotics: 1 in 4 common meds is waging war on your gut bacteria, breeding SUPERBUGS

NOT just antibiotics: 1 in 4 common meds is waging war on your gut bacteria, breeding SUPERBUGS

Willow Tohi
The Nutrition Shift After 50: Four Nutrients That Deserve a Closer Look

The Nutrition Shift After 50: Four Nutrients That Deserve a Closer Look

Iva Greene
Analysis Links Muscle Loss to 42% Higher Dementia Risk; Obesity Association Varies by Age

Analysis Links Muscle Loss to 42% Higher Dementia Risk; Obesity Association Varies by Age

Douglas Harrington
Want to get fit and build muscle without lifting weights? Research recommends these 5 bodyweight exercises

Want to get fit and build muscle without lifting weights? Research recommends these 5 bodyweight exercises

Willow Tohi
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy