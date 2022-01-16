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X22 Report B 01. 16. 22.
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170 views • January 16, 2022
Ep. 2678b - The Wave Is Going To Begin In AZ & It’s Going To Sweep Across This Country, The Comeback
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This is my FAV trusted source ^^^^💪💪
The people are feeling the inflation, this is a hidden tax created by the [CB], this is on purpose to enslave the people to have them worker harder and harder as time goes on. The people are united, the economy has brought the people together and do not agree with [JB]/[CB]. The patriots are pushing forward with the plan, the storm is coming and the wave is going to start in AZ and sweep across this country. We are witnessing the take down of the [DS]. The [DS] pushed a [FF] to change the news cycle, more on the way. The communication blackout is continuing and getting worse at more and more information is dripped out. Trump is letting us know to hold on he is coming. The country is going to be incredible and the people are going to see something that they have never experienced before.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
✅ Rejuvenate Your Hair, Nails, Joints, & Skin Here: 🍃
Get 51% Off Here ➡️ http://www.healthwithx22.com/
This is my FAV trusted source ^^^^💪💪
The people are feeling the inflation, this is a hidden tax created by the [CB], this is on purpose to enslave the people to have them worker harder and harder as time goes on. The people are united, the economy has brought the people together and do not agree with [JB]/[CB]. The patriots are pushing forward with the plan, the storm is coming and the wave is going to start in AZ and sweep across this country. We are witnessing the take down of the [DS]. The [DS] pushed a [FF] to change the news cycle, more on the way. The communication blackout is continuing and getting worse at more and more information is dripped out. Trump is letting us know to hold on he is coming. The country is going to be incredible and the people are going to see something that they have never experienced before.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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