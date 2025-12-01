BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Wilkerson: EU Falls 1st - Trump Humiliating EU Leaders
Beth Chesed Sabbath Fellowship
Beth Chesed Sabbath Fellowship
48 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
42 views • 1 day ago

When will America and Trump attack Venezuela? Did David Wilkerson and Dumitru Duduman prophesy about this war? “To all Airlines, Pilots, Drug Dealers, and Human Traffickers, please consider THE AIRSPACE ABOVE AND SURROUNDING VENEZUELA TO BE CLOSED IN ITS ENTIRETY,” President Trump Why is Trump alienating and humiliating EU leaders? “It’s increasingly clear the Americans don’t care about the European position. They say the Europeans can do whatever they want,” a source told the British newspaper. Color Revolution in America? How soon? General Michael Flynn, former head of the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA), agrees with [Alex] Newman. General Flynn says there is an ongoing color revolution to overthrow the US government, and he thinks President Trump should let the country know how dire things really are. Newman says, “They are preparing something enormous, and if Donald Trump does not get ahead of this, I think this is going to be a very rough ride. I think it is going to be a rough ride if he does get ahead of this. I agree 100% with Michael Flynn. Donald Trump needs to come out and have a fireside chat and explain to the American people here what we are facing.”

Keywords
trumpvenezuelabible prophecyrevelationend of daysdavid wilkersoneu leaders
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy