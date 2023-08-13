Great history lesson on Lahaina from this lady. You could literraly walk down Front Street and travel through time. No more. It is all gone - please pray for the survivors and first responders

I learned a lot watching this video I know she is very homely looking but she is highly intelligent and articulate. We do not all have movie star looks. I love her anyway. I have a big nose and some people have made fun of me because of that. I don't really care. I like people that are imperfect.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.