DO YOU SEE THE WRITING ON THE WALL? - PART 1

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Written and published by Lucia on Dec.4/2025 Additional confirmations: Psa.94:12-13 Blessed is the one you discipline, Lord, the one you teach from your law; 13 you grant them relief from days of trouble, till a pit is dug for the wicked. Please read ALL of Eze.36 Link to written transcript to follow.
-----------------------
LINKS TO BACK-UP CHANNELS:
https://rumble.com/c/c-2032947
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7DTnAKIMcUvml8rfeX61cg
-----------------------------------
If you've never heard about Jesus, please click on the link provided and it will take you to a video called, 'Who is Jesus?', https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1PXInXBCqFQ, where you can learn more about Him and how you can have a relationship with Him.