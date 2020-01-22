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Playing Pretend & Our Politics (Beginnings Pt1 - LiberTEA Breaks)
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3 views • January 22, 2020
How it began. Funny enough our rise to this political and active occasion as a group began in an unlikely place: World of Warcraft. We're going to explain a few things and intro a series of shorts that will end in a new addition to The Mad LiberTEA Residents! Strap in, toss out that Koolaid, and grab some LiberTEA!
Please be sure to like, subscribe, comment and/or share our videos if you like our content; every interaction is greatly appreciated!
Like what you saw? Hate it? Have comments, questions, suggestions, or complaints?
Come hang out with us on Discord: https://discord.gg/vffBVkm
Mad LiberTEA Links:
Twitter: https://twitter.com/liberTEA_party
Mike: https://twitter.com/angelinblackink
Paxton: https://twitter.com/s_paxton
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/libertea_party/
Minds Group: https://www.minds.com/groups/profile/943069785252818944/feed
Video Platforms:
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/enjbz6myUPfP/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIg23XC2lthOg6umP-adLEg
Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/liberteaparty
Bittubers:
https://bittubers.com/profile/MadLiberTEAParty
Podcast:
Castbox: https://castbox.fm/channel/id2367977?country=us
Support Us
Paypal: https://paypal.me/MadLiberTEAParty?locale.x=en_US
Subscribestar: https://www.subscribestar.com/the-mad-libertea-party
ART by the ART WOOLOO: https://www.deviantart.com/sortafriendly
#roleplaying #politics #storytime
Please be sure to like, subscribe, comment and/or share our videos if you like our content; every interaction is greatly appreciated!
Like what you saw? Hate it? Have comments, questions, suggestions, or complaints?
Come hang out with us on Discord: https://discord.gg/vffBVkm
Mad LiberTEA Links:
Twitter: https://twitter.com/liberTEA_party
Mike: https://twitter.com/angelinblackink
Paxton: https://twitter.com/s_paxton
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/libertea_party/
Minds Group: https://www.minds.com/groups/profile/943069785252818944/feed
Video Platforms:
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/enjbz6myUPfP/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIg23XC2lthOg6umP-adLEg
Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/liberteaparty
Bittubers:
https://bittubers.com/profile/MadLiberTEAParty
Podcast:
Castbox: https://castbox.fm/channel/id2367977?country=us
Support Us
Paypal: https://paypal.me/MadLiberTEAParty?locale.x=en_US
Subscribestar: https://www.subscribestar.com/the-mad-libertea-party
ART by the ART WOOLOO: https://www.deviantart.com/sortafriendly
#roleplaying #politics #storytime
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