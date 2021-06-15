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46 Year Old Man Mocks Anti-Vaxxers Is Then Paralyzed 3 Weeks After Jabs
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132 views • June 15, 2021
Hmmm . . . this verse comes to mind when I saw this video: Pride goeth before destruction, and an haughty spirit before a fall!
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