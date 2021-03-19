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🥒🥒 LEARN How to MAKE Trini Cucumber Chow EASY!! | Berkeleychefs.com
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31 views • March 19, 2021
Learn how to make🥒 trini cucumber chow🥒 based on the technique used in Trinidad for chow. Chow is basically made with either mangoes, cucumbers, pineapples etc. spiced with herbs, salt and pepper, etc.
This trini cucumber chow recipe is vegan and is great to make your food more flavourful than you already started. This trini cucumber chow will really have you licking your lips!! Enjoy
Get this recipe at:
► https://berkeleychefs.com/trini-cucumber-chow
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An original video production by Berkeley Chefs.
This trini cucumber chow recipe is vegan and is great to make your food more flavourful than you already started. This trini cucumber chow will really have you licking your lips!! Enjoy
Get this recipe at:
► https://berkeleychefs.com/trini-cucumber-chow
Subscribe to the Berkeley Chefs channel on YouTube: https://berkeleychefs.com/subscribetochannel
Please consider supporting Berkeley Chefs
►BUY Berkeley Chefs gear - https://berkeleychefs.com/getyourgear
►Support our plant-based cooking channel - https://subscribestar.com/berkeleychefs
►Sign up for our free email list! - https://berkeleychefs.com/jointhelist
Make sure to follow Berkeley Chefs on other social media too!
BRIGHTEON - https://berkeleychefs.com/checkourchannel
RUMBLE - https://berkeleychefs.com/subscribetorumblechannel
An original video production by Berkeley Chefs.
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