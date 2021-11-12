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Do You Know the Commands of Jesus?
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21 views • November 12, 2021
The truth about Christianity today is that it bears almost no resemblance to the teachings of Jesus (the FOUNDER of Christianity!). The Christian religion has become just a system of man-made rules designed to keep the public serving the economic system, instead of working for God. How did this happen? How do we get back to true Christianity? Please take the next 10 minutes to hear something you almost certainly will not hear in any church. https://bit.ly/3bXpoC2
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