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Come out of the circus, watching the political clowns, Prophecy
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45 views • November 23, 2021
Prophetic Word, given November 22nd 2021 around 9pm
It encourage us to get out of the circus of the political arena in midst of the show
and to come to the Messiah to watch all the things from a different perspective.
The transcript to read along is available as pdf to download:
https://bindernowski.com/download/prophetic-word-2021-11-22-pdf-download/
Or read along on the website:
https://bindernowski.com/word-2021-11-22-come-out-of-the-circus/
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have some available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
It encourage us to get out of the circus of the political arena in midst of the show
and to come to the Messiah to watch all the things from a different perspective.
The transcript to read along is available as pdf to download:
https://bindernowski.com/download/prophetic-word-2021-11-22-pdf-download/
Or read along on the website:
https://bindernowski.com/word-2021-11-22-come-out-of-the-circus/
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have some available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
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