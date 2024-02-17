Create New Account
3.1KG Cat Had 3.4KG Matted Fur l Animal in Crisis Ep 401
channel image
High Hopes
3050 Subscribers
18 views
Published 17 hours ago

Kritter Klub


Feb 15, 2024


Please don't forget to hit the CC button for Subtitles


A stray cat with seriously matted fur was spotted on a street. Following after the cat, we saw a young girl feeding the cat. However, the cat is struggling to chew or swallow the food. What's wrong with her? We dispatched the rescue team immediately.


#Kritterklub #cat #rescue #catrescue


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bx6cQQQgku0

Keywords
catrescuestraykritter klubanimal in crisismatted furstruggling to chew

