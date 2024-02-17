3.1KG Cat Had 3.4KG Matted Fur l Animal in Crisis Ep 401

Kritter Klub
Feb 15, 2024
Please don't forget to hit the CC button for Subtitles
A stray cat with seriously matted fur was spotted on a street. Following after the cat, we saw a young girl feeding the cat. However, the cat is struggling to chew or swallow the food. What's wrong with her? We dispatched the rescue team immediately.
More videos about ‘Animal in Crisis’: • Animal in Crisis
#Kritterklub #cat #rescue #catrescue
Be part of Kritter Klub
On Facebook: / kritterklub
On Instagram: / kritter_klub
On Twitter: / kritter_klub
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bx6cQQQgku0
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.