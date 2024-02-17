3.1KG Cat Had 3.4KG Matted Fur l Animal in Crisis Ep 401

Kritter Klub





Feb 15, 2024





Please don't forget to hit the CC button for Subtitles





A stray cat with seriously matted fur was spotted on a street. Following after the cat, we saw a young girl feeding the cat. However, the cat is struggling to chew or swallow the food. What's wrong with her? We dispatched the rescue team immediately.





More videos about ‘Animal in Crisis’: • Animal in Crisis





#Kritterklub #cat #rescue #catrescue





Be part of Kritter Klub

On Facebook: / kritterklub

On Instagram: / kritter_klub

On Twitter: / kritter_klub





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bx6cQQQgku0