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NWO and the United States: the Vatican’s Jesuits designed Washington D.C.
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120 views • August 05, 2021
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The Jesuits – the political arm of the Vatican and the pagan church of Rome – want to create a one-world Catholic religious system through the infiltration of every Christian denomination and American political institution with the purpose of destroying the United States with unbiblical, occult and pagan practices.
This video shows the Vatican’s influence in designing Washington D.C. Oddly enough, the Vatican is the first beast or kingdom of Revelation 13 known as the beast of the sea while the United States is the second beast or kingdom of Revelation 13 known as the beast of the earth. Both countries will yield, as they are right now, the most influence on the world scene prior to the glorious return of the Lord Jesus Christ (Matthew 24:30-31).
You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown, on Sabbath morning as well as on Sabbath afternoon with the Seventh-Day Sabbath Remnant Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.SSRemnant.org along with the following channels:
Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfPW9iM6FcVnZ7ButrGqPvg
SSR MEDIA: https://ugetube.com/@SSRMEDIA
Biblical Seekers: https://ugetube.com/@Biblical%20Seekers
ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11
John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/
SSR Christian Music: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2-CnxEN2OhxyZcp90R7CuQ
SSR Music TV Seventh-Day Sabbath Remnant Church: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
Since it won’t be long before truth-providing Christian channels will be deleted by YouTube on their platform, I encourage you to visit my channel on the following platforms, which, for now, allow biblical truth to be shared with others:
Follower of Christ777 on Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/I2E8pd9uLeTM/
Follower of Christ777 on Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/followerofchrist777
Follower of Christ777 on Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Follower_of_Christ777:7
Follower of Christ777 on UGETube: https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@Follower%20of%20Christ777
Follower of Christ777 on iConnectFX: https://iconnectfx.com/ERFx/Videos.aspx
The Jesuits – the political arm of the Vatican and the pagan church of Rome – want to create a one-world Catholic religious system through the infiltration of every Christian denomination and American political institution with the purpose of destroying the United States with unbiblical, occult and pagan practices.
This video shows the Vatican’s influence in designing Washington D.C. Oddly enough, the Vatican is the first beast or kingdom of Revelation 13 known as the beast of the sea while the United States is the second beast or kingdom of Revelation 13 known as the beast of the earth. Both countries will yield, as they are right now, the most influence on the world scene prior to the glorious return of the Lord Jesus Christ (Matthew 24:30-31).
You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown, on Sabbath morning as well as on Sabbath afternoon with the Seventh-Day Sabbath Remnant Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.SSRemnant.org along with the following channels:
Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfPW9iM6FcVnZ7ButrGqPvg
SSR MEDIA: https://ugetube.com/@SSRMEDIA
Biblical Seekers: https://ugetube.com/@Biblical%20Seekers
ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11
John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/
SSR Christian Music: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2-CnxEN2OhxyZcp90R7CuQ
SSR Music TV Seventh-Day Sabbath Remnant Church: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
Since it won’t be long before truth-providing Christian channels will be deleted by YouTube on their platform, I encourage you to visit my channel on the following platforms, which, for now, allow biblical truth to be shared with others:
Follower of Christ777 on Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/I2E8pd9uLeTM/
Follower of Christ777 on Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/followerofchrist777
Follower of Christ777 on Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Follower_of_Christ777:7
Follower of Christ777 on UGETube: https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@Follower%20of%20Christ777
Follower of Christ777 on iConnectFX: https://iconnectfx.com/ERFx/Videos.aspx
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