COMMUNICATION BLACKOUTS ARE FOR THE DEEP STATE 📴 NOT WE THE PEOPLE
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
268 views • 3 months ago

mrredpillz jokaqarmy - Trump is giving them communication blackouts.


Source: https://x.com/JOKAQARMY1/status/1882349091537219838


Thumbnail: http://thebullelephant.com/kavanaugh-vs-the-deep-state/


AtCastTV & Odysee thumbnail: https://www.reddit.com/r/Transformemes/comments/x52tk4/blackout_is_triggered/


SES is KAPUTSKI❗


https://x.com/DcLidstone/status/1881514365008175512



Presidential Actions


https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/page/3/


Let's look at one - RESTORING ACCOUNTABILITY FOR CAREER SENIOR EXECUTIVES:


January 20, 2025


MEMORANDUM FOR THE HEADS OF EXECUTIVE DEPARTMENTS AND AGENCIES


SUBJECT: Restoring Accountability for Career Senior [excerpted]


The President must be able to trust that the Executive Branch will work together in service of the Nation. My Administration will restore a “government of the people, by the people, for the people.” Therefore:


(a) Within 30 days of the signing of this memorandum, the Director of the Office of Personnel Management (OPM), in coordination with the Director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), shall issue SES Performance Plans that agencies must adopt;


(b) Agency heads, who along with their senior staff manage career SES officials as one of their core functions, shall use all available authorities to reinvigorate the SES system and prioritize accountability;


(c) Each agency head shall, as necessary and appropriate and consistent with the procedural requirements of section 3395 of title 5, United States Code, reassign agency SES members to ensure their knowledge, skills, abilities, and mission assignments are optimally aligned to implement my agenda;


(d) Each agency head should terminate its existing Executive Resources Board (ERB), institute a new or interim ERB, and assign senior noncareer officials to chair and serve on the board as a majority alongside career members;


(e) Each agency head should terminate its existing Performance Review Board membership and re-constitute membership with individuals committed to full enforcement of SES performance evaluations that promote and assure an SES of the highest caliber; and


(f) Any agency head who becomes aware of an SES official whose performance or continued occupancy of the position is inconsistent with either the principles reaffirmed in this Order or their duties to the Nation under section 3131 of title 5, United States Code, shall immediately take all appropriate actions, up to and including removal of that official, with the support of OPM and OMB. Restoring an accountable government workforce is a top priority of my Administration.


https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/2025/01/restoring-accountability-for-career-senior-executives/

