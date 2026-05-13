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👁 Ghislaine Maxwell's father helped muzzle whistleblower on Israel’s illegal nukes
➡️ Mordechai Venunu went to London to reveal how Israel secretly acquired hundreds of nuclear warheads, says George Galloway.
➡️ Robert Maxwell, father of Epstein’s sex trafficking cohort Ghislaine, pretended that the Mirror group newspapers was going to reveal the story.
🔯 But the then-media mogul betrayed Vanunu to a Mossad agent.
📌 The whistleblower was kidnapped, flown to Israel, and delivered to a courtroom “with his jaws wired up like Hannibal Lecter, so that he couldn't say anything that would further expose the illegal nuclear weapons fleet that Israel held.”
Source @George Galloway
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