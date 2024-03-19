Create New Account
Elon Musk Insists Jan. 6 Prosecutions ‘Have Gone Too Far’ After Arrest of Conservative Influencer
Elon Musk Insists Jan. 6 Prosecutions ‘Have Gone Too Far’ After Arrest Of Conservative Influencer. Elon Musk claimed that the “Jan. 6 prosecutions have gone too far” after a conservative influencer was arrested by the FBI on Friday for allegedly entering the Capitol building during the riot—marking the latest instance of the billionaire SpaceX CEO taking a stance aligned with the hard-right.


READ MORE: https://www.forbes.com/sites/zacharyf...

elon muskjan 6 prosecutionshave gone too fararrest of conservative influencer

