Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Died Expectedly: Stephen Colbert jabs staff member Amy Cole to death!
channel image
The Prisoner
9052 Subscribers
Shop now
1469 views
Published 16 hours ago

Yes it's struck again! She worked for him. Hell she may have helped out with that stupidly dangerous vax scene skit that influenced so many gullible people.

Sources

https://www.etonline.com/stephen-colbert-becomes-emotional-as-he-remembers-longtime-late-show-staff-member-who-died-222842

https://www.legacy.com/us/obituaries/legacyremembers/amy-cole-obituary?id=54789510

Check out some cool duds at the store:

https://kurganwear.printify.me

Mirrored - The Kurgan Report

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
stephen colbertdied expectedlyamy cole

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket