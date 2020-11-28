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CONFIRMED FRAUD COVID IS PREMEDITATED PROJECT LOCKSTEP :
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259 views • November 28, 2020
CONFIRMED FRAUD COVID IS PREMEDITATED PROJECT LOCKSTEP
Intel : Premeditated Project Lockstep is the FRAUD COVID VIRUS : Full details
President Trump Meets with : Kimberly Ann Goegen :) , "Guardian/Trustee all Assets and Ambassador Earth and Much Much More !!! . Tuesday 24th November 2020.
Full Pardon General Flynn ! and Much much more !
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https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lbzzLBYdkrk
Intel : Premeditated Project Lockstep is the FRAUD COVID VIRUS : Full details
President Trump Meets with : Kimberly Ann Goegen :) , "Guardian/Trustee all Assets and Ambassador Earth and Much Much More !!! . Tuesday 24th November 2020.
Full Pardon General Flynn ! and Much much more !
Evidence of Nancy Pelosi assassination.2019 attempt on President Trump Disclosed
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lbzzLBYdkrk
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