Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Another Pointing to the Start of the Tribulation
66 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published 18 days ago |
Donate

Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club


Nov 10, 2022


Today we take a look at another finger pointing to the fact that the Tribulation may have started. We also take a look at Archaeology and “ten universal principles for climate justice”. What is the true agenda behind climate change? Pastor Stan answers that question in today’s video.


00:00 - Proclamation from Angel Gabriel

03:34 - Real Agenda behind Climate Change

05:51 - Archaeology and Climate Justice

09:43 - Wake Up Church

14:51 - Prophetic Call for Climate Justice

25:00 - Joseph’s Kitchen

27:23 - EMP Shield


Visit us online at:

http://www.prophecyclub.com


Thank you for supporting our Ministry:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/support


Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:

https://www.josephskitchen.com/


Cornerstone Asset Metals proudly sponsors The Prophecy Club

To buy Gold or Silver direct, please visit:

http://www.CornerstoneAssetMetals.com

Promo Code: Mention Prophecy Club


Email Pastor Stan:

[email protected]


EMP Shields:

http://www.empshield.com

Promo Code: Prophecy


Berkey Water Filters Call: (785) 266-1112


To Watch the Russia Bundle and subscribe to WatchProphecyClub.com, please visit :

https://www.watchprophecyclub.com/programs/russia-in-bible-prophecy-bundle


For Tithes and Offerings please visit:

https://donorbox.org/spirit-of-prophecy-church


Watch over 300 DVD's by visiting:

https://www.watchprophecyclub.com/catalog


Order "Revealing God's Truth" DVD & Book here:

http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/REVEALING-GODS-TREASURE-DVD-BOOK/productinfo/G-RGT01/


Order Prophet Leslie's latest Book ""She"Kinah Not Right" here:

http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/SHEKINAH-NOT-RIGHT-Exposing-Lie-of-Shekinah-Glory/productinfo/B-SG/


Become a Ministry Member here:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/ministry-membership


Learn more about Smile.Amazon here:

http://www.spiritofprophecychurch.com/smileamazon


Stan's new Book: "God's Warning to America" is now available:

http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/GODS-WARNING-TO-AMERICA/productinfo/B-GWA01/


Order Stan's new Book "Miss the Mark!"

Now Shipping:

http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/MISS-THE-MARK/productinfo/B-MTM01/


Order Stan's Book "The Secret Door to Understand Bible Prophecy" Now Shipping:

http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/THE-SECRET-DOOR-TO-UNDERSTAND-BIBLE-PROPHECY/productinfo/B-SECRET/


Order Leslie Johnson's New Book "What it takes to be a Prophet" here:

http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/WHAT-IT-TAKES-TO-BE-A-PROPHET/productinfo/B-PROPHET/


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1t5zdm-another-pointing-to-the-start-of-the-tribulation-11102022.html


Keywords
climate changeangelchristianprophecypropheticreligiontribulationawakenarchaeologygabrielprophecy clubstan johnsonclimate justicejosephs kitchen

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket