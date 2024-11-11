Can Trials and Afflictions Be Part of God's Plan for Us? Finding Joy in God's Faithfulness

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Join us as we delve into the joyous experience of studying and sharing the word of God. Reflecting on Psalms 119:73-80 and Psalm 107, this devotional addresses the afflictions we face and how they are part of God's plan to steer us towards His purpose. Through personal anecdotes and biblical references, we explore the idea that afflictions are not punishments but divine interventions aimed at realigning our paths. Rejoice in knowing that despite many afflictions, the Lord delivers the righteous and uses these trials to bring us closer to Him.
00:00 Introduction and Joy of Sharing the Word
01:17 The Hymn: My Father Planned It All
01:58 Exploring God's Faithfulness
05:51 Personal Testimony of Business and Faith
08:02 Afflictions of the Righteous
10:03 Conclusion and Encouragement