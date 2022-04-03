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Old Local News Clips from 2004 Claims Mercury in Vaccines is Good For Kids then CONTRADICTS Itself
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25 views • April 03, 2022
Old news clips from a local cbs channel that Alex Jones exposed during his interview with Dr Blaylock. It occurs at the 23 minute mark. I shortened it for convenience sake. I am having bit of a hard time tracking down the original source of the news clips on the web so the quality might not be the best. Let me know in the comments if you find it. Thanks!
Interview:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/B7ws3dV0zStk/
Interview:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/B7ws3dV0zStk/
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