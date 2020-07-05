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How Much Do White Lives Matter?
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35 views • July 05, 2020
It's time to wake to the fact that there's been a deliberate operation to indoctrinate members of the White Race that they don't matter, and therefore, deserve any abuse heaped upon them by the other races. It's time for Whites to wake up and put an end to this operation.
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