Unwoke Publisher Releases Jan 6 Commission Report... With Darren Beattie Writing the 60-Page Forward

Imagine having Donald Trump keynoting a conference on integrity in journalism. Imagine Novak Djokovic being called on to present arguments in favor of vaccine mandates. Imagine Daniel Day Lewis getting hired to work on a documentary about the importance of comic book superhero movies.

If you can imagine any of those things, then you can understand the sheer bravery of Skyhorse Publishing for having Revolver News founder Darren Beattie write a long forward for the January 6th Commission's report.

Beattie has been the tip of the spear of courageous journalists exposing the Deep State's plot to manufacture the "insurrection" of January 6, 2021. He has written profusely about people like Ray Epps, the so-called " DNC pipe bomber," and the mysterious Scaffold Commander. He has also openly accused the FBI of intentionally prompting the various "crimes" committed on that fateful day at the Capitol Building.

As Beattie says, it was a "Fedsurrection."

Here's an excerpt from the forward for the book, "The January 6th Report: The Report of the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol".

On today's episode of The JD Rucker Show, I sat with Beattie to discuss the Fedsurrection and other topics of extreme interest to Americans.