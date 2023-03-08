Baby Chicks Are Here. Welcome Designer Chicks

What is an Olive Egger Chicken?
olive egger henHeads up! Olive Egger chicken is not a breed recognized by the American Poultry Association, but instead a hybrid or a cross of two breeds — specifically, a blue egg layer and a dark brown egg layer.
They sought them after for their beautiful olive green colored eggs and sweet disposition.
Mystic Chicken
The Mystic Maran is a cross between a Copper Maran male and a Barred Rock Female. This breed lays beautiful dark brown eggs. They have a quiet disposition and are a great addition to any flock for egg production and variety. They may or may not have slight feathering on their legs.What is a Pearl Star Leghorn chicken?
Image result for Pearl Star Leghorn Names of chickens
Developed and imported from Czech Republic, the Pearl Star Leghorns are a cross between Partridge Rocks and Sussex. They are excellent producers of large cream-white eggs and boast beautiful patterns of multi-colored feathering adding a unique splash of color to both flock and egg basket.
