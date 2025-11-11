Meeting of a Ukrainian soldier and a 120mm mine.

The Russian FSB foiled a Ukrainian military intelligence operation to hijack a Russian MiG-31 fighter jet equipped with a hypersonic "Kinzhal" missile to provoke the largest NATO airbase in Constanța, Romania.

To hijack the MiG-31, Ukrainian GUR officers tried to recruit Russian pilots — offering them $3 million (243.7 million rubles).

The Kiev operation to hijack a Russian MiG-31 involved Bellingcat (listed by the Russian Ministry of Justice as a foreign agent), the FSB reported.

The pilot was promised citizenship of one of the Western countries in addition to money, the FSB stated.

The US no longer finances Ukraine but receives money for weapons through NATO, Trump said.

"We no longer spend money (on Ukraine). Now we get paid through NATO," he said.